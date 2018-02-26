26-Feb-2018 12:33 PM
UK Government commits to fund innovation in aviation security
UK's Government committed (23-Feb-2018) GBP1.8 million to fund eight projects in aviation security innovation. Details include:
- Projects include:
- Durham University: Machine learning algorithms for Xray;
- University College London: Application of machine learning to recognise anomalous items and groups of objects in bags;
- SEADM (with Smiths Detection): A portable system for screening for explosives in cargo;
- University College London: Electromagnetic imaging for baggage and cargo;
- Sequestim: Walk through system for passenger screening;
- Scanna MSc: Step-on shoe scanner to detect explosives and weapons;
- Security Screening Technologies: Rapid, cost effective footwear screening;
- University of Cambridge: Changing the focus of training for airport security personnel;
- All projects apply "novel approaches" to aviation security;
- In addition to improving security, some of the projects also have the potential to reduce security screening and queue times;
- The funding forms part of the Government's five year Future Aviation Security Solutions programme, an initiative seeking new solutions to strengthen aviation security. [more - original PR]