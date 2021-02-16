UK Government commences hotel quarantine arrangements

UK's Government stated (09-Feb-2021) as of 15-Feb-2021, any arriving travellers who have been in a country on the UK's travel ban list in the previous 10 days will be required to purchase a quarantine package. To ensure compliance, fines will be issued and will range from GBP5000 to GBP10,000 for arrivals who fail to quarantine in a designated hotel. A GBP1000 penalty will also be given to any international arrival who fails to take a mandatory test, followed by a GBP2000 penalty to any international arrival who fails to take the second mandatory test. This will be accompanied by an automatic extension of the quarantine period to 14 days. UK's Government has been working closely with the aviation industry and the country's major airports including Heathrow, Gatwick and Birmingham to designate arrival ports, with the government contracting 16 hotels with 4600 rooms, with more to be secured as needed. [more - original PR]