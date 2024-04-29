UK Government announces sustainable aviation fuel mandate

UK Department for Transport (DfT) announced (25-Apr-2024) a sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) mandate, which will require 10% of all jet fuel on flights departing the UK to come from sustainable sources by 2030. The mandate will come into force in Jan-2025, subject to parliamentary approval. UK DfT confirmed the government plans to establish a review mechanism to help manage prices and minimise the impact on airfares for passengers. The government launched a consultation into a range of options for a SAF revenue certainty scheme, which will aim to guarantee revenue from SAF and provide producers with confidence to continue investing in the industry. The consultation includes a preferred option of a guaranteed strike price. UK DfT added the government also has the power to change key limits within the mandate to block higher price rises in the case of SAF shortages, to minimise impact on consumers. The announcement follows GBP135 million of funding allocated through the Advanced Fuels Fund to support 13 SAF projects across the UK. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]