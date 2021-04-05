Become a CAPA Member
5-Apr-2021

UK Government adds Philippines, Pakistan, Kenya and Bangladesh to red list

UK's Government added (02-Apr-2021) the Philippines, Pakistan, Kenya and Bangladesh to its red list from 04:00 on 09-Apr-2021 due to new data showing an increased risk of importation of variants of concern. British, Irish and third-country nationals with residence rights, including long term visa holders, arriving from these countries will be required to self-isolate in a government approved hotel quarantine facility for 10 days. [more - original PR]

