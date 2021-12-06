Become a CAPA Member
6-Dec-2021 10:08 AM

UK Government adds Nigeria to travel red list, imposes pre-departure COVID-19 testing requirement

UK's Government added (04-Dec-2021) Nigeria to its travel red list, effective 04:00 06-Dec-2021; owing to the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19. UK and Ireland residents arriving from Nigeria will be required to isolate in a government approved managed quarantine facility for 10 days and receive two negative PCR tests. The UK Government also announced that - effective 04:00 07-Dec-2021 - anyone aged 12 and above wishing to travel to the UK will be required to show a negative pre-departure test (LFD or PCR) taken within 48 hours in order to be granted entry. These measures will be examined at the three week review point on 20-Dec-2021. [more - original PR]

