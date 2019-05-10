UK DfT publishes final report on airline insolvencies, recommends GBP0.5 per pax surcharge

UK's Department for Transport (DfT) published (09-May-2019) its final report on airline insolvencies, including recommendations for consumer protection in the event of an airline or travel company failure. Key recommendations include:

Proposals for a new Flight Protection Scheme amounting to less than GBP0.50 per person, which would protect passengers if an airline became insolvent while they were abroad;

Reforms to the UK's airline insolvency regimes so an airline's own aircraft can be used to repatriate its passengers should it fail;

Improve awareness and take up of safeguards which protect customers with future bookings, when airlines collapse.

Transport Secretary Chris Grayling commented: "We will now consider the range of options put forward by the review, and will work to swiftly introduce the reforms needed to secure the right balance between strong consumer protection and the interests of taxpayers... We welcome any views on the report's recommendations and encourage stakeholders to respond as part of the ongoing consultation on Aviation 2050, which closes on 20 June". As previously reported by CAPA, industry lobby groups including Airlines UK and the Board of Airline Representatives in the UK oppose the proposed GBP0.50 surcharge. [more - original PR]