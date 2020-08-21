Become a CAPA Member
Loading
21-Aug-2020 9:15 AM

UK DfT adds Portugal to travel corridors list, removes three others

UK's Department for Transport (DfT) announced (20-Aug-2020) the removal of Croatia, Trinidad and Tobago and Austria from the list of travel corridors for England, following increases of COVID-19 cases in these countries. Consequently, persons arriving into England from Croatia, Trinidad and Tobago and Austria will be required to self isolate for two weeks, effective 04:00 on 22-Aug-2020. Additionally, Portugal has been added to the UK's list of travel corridors for England. Persons arriving into England from Portugal will not be required to self isolate, effective 04:00 on 22-Aug-2020. [more - original PR]

