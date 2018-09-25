25-Sep-2018 2:51 PM
UK Department for Transport issues 'no deal' Brexit guidance
UK's Department for Transport issued (24-Sep-2018) the following advisory in the case of a 'no deal' Brexit scenario:
- A no deal scenario remains unlikely given the mutual interests of the UK and the EU in securing a negotiated outcome;
- Air services between the UK and other countries are currently governed by a variety of UK and EU legislation, as well as international agreements such as the 1944 Chicago Convention;
- Air services between two countries are based on a permission to operate granted by the respective national authorities;
- These can be issued on a case by case basis for individual flights, but for most scheduled services the basis for issuing such permissions is set out in a bilateral or multilateral air service agreements (ASA) between states;
- The rights for airlines to operate air services over EU or UK territory are established by a longstanding worldwide treaty, the International Air Services Transit Agreement, to which the UK and almost all EU countries are signatories;
- The agreement also establishes the right to land for 'non-traffic' purposes including refuelling and maintenance;
- The UK has independently negotiated 111 bilateral ASAs with countries all over world, including China, India and Brazil;
- If there is no deal with the EU, airlines wishing to operate flights between the UK and the EU will have to seek individual permissions to operate from the respective states;
- In this scenario the UK envisages granting permission to EU airlines to continue to operate, and the UK also expect EU countries to reciprocate in turn;
- It would not be in the interest of any EU country or the UK to restrict the choice of destinations that could be served, though, if such permissions are not granted, there could be disruption to some services;
- There will be no disruption to the UK's provision of air navigation services as a result of leaving the EU without a deal. EU countries, and the UK, in common with all other states, have international obligations to provide air navigation services in accordance with standards and recommended practices set by ICAO under the Chicago Convention. [more - original PR]