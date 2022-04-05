Become a CAPA Member
5-Apr-2022

UK CMA extends London-US slot measures as part of ongoing AJBA investigation

UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) ruled (04-Apr-2022) British Airways and American Airlines must continue to offer four daily airport slots at London Heathrow Airport or London Gatwick Airport until Mar-2026, covering the following routes:

The decision is an extension of interim measures imposed by CMA in Sep-2020, as part of its ongoing investigation into the Atlantic Joint Business Agreement (AJBA). A tender process for airlines outside the AJBA to apply for the slots is expected to take place in autumn 2023. [more - original PR]

