UK CMA closes investigation into British Airways and Ryanair over refunds

UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) closed (07-Oct-2021) its investigation of British Airways and Ryanair regarding concerns the airlines may have broken consumer law by failing to offer refunds for flights customers could not legally take during periods of lockdown, and instead offering vouchers or the option to rebook. The CMA launched its investigation in Jun-2021 and following a thorough examination of relevant law and the evidence gathered, the CMA concluded the law does not provide passengers with a sufficiently clear right to a refund in these unusual circumstances. [more - original PR]