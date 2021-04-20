UK Civil Aviation Authority confirms regulatory approval for JetBlue

UK's Civil Aviation Authority provided (19-Apr-2021) regulatory approval to JetBlue, which will enable the airline to operate trans-Atlantic routes between London, New York and Boston. The approval marks the first scheduled foreign carrier permit that has been issued to a new operator since the UK's exit from the European Union. All non UK air carriers that wish to undertake commercial services to, from or within the UK are required to hold a foreign carrier permit before any flight is undertaken. [more - original PR]