UK CAAi: ICAO appoints CAAi to strengthen aviation safety oversight in Sierra Leone

CAA International (CAAi), the technical cooperation arm of the UK Civil Aviation Authority announced (30-May-2019) plans to assist the Sierra Leone Civil Aviation Authority (SLCAA) to strengthen its regulatory oversight capability. Financed by ICAO's SAFE Fund, CAAi will help the SLCAA resolve its safety related deficiencies in several target areas including, air navigation services, aerodromes and ground aids. The project will also optimise the organisational design of SLCAA to improve its oversight effectiveness. Sierra Leone is currently ranked 43rd out of 46 countries in the Regional Aviation Safety Group for Africa and India Ocean for its effective implementation of ICAO standards. [more - original PR]