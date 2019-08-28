UK CAA seeks explanation for British Airways flight cancellations due to pilot strikes

UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) director Richard Stephenson stated (27-Aug-2019) the CAA has contacted British Airways to seek an explanation of the airline's planned cancellations due to pilot strikes, as well as to confirm how the carrier plans to comply with its rerouting obligations to passengers. Mr Stephenson added: "Passengers who have seen their flights cancelled should be offered the choice of reimbursement for cancelled flights, alternate travel arrangements under comparable conditions at the earliest opportunity which includes flights on other airlines, or a new flight at a later date at the passenger's convenience. We also expect airlines to proactively provide passengers with information about their rights when flights are cancelled". [more - original PR]