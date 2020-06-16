Become a CAPA Member
Loading
16-Jun-2020 11:44 AM

UK CAA reviewing how airlines have handled refunds during coroavirus

UK Civil Aviation Authority (UK CAA) announced (15-Jun-2020) it is reviewing how airlines are handling refunds during the coronavirus pandemic and will consider if any action is needed to ensure that consumer rights are protected. UK CAA stated it supports airlines offering consumers vouchers and rebooking alternate services, however, by law, consumers are entitled to receive a refund for their cancelled services. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More