16-Jun-2020 11:44 AM
UK CAA reviewing how airlines have handled refunds during coroavirus
UK Civil Aviation Authority (UK CAA) announced (15-Jun-2020) it is reviewing how airlines are handling refunds during the coronavirus pandemic and will consider if any action is needed to ensure that consumer rights are protected. UK CAA stated it supports airlines offering consumers vouchers and rebooking alternate services, however, by law, consumers are entitled to receive a refund for their cancelled services. [more - original PR]