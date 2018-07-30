30-Jul-2018 11:49 AM
UK CAA reports aviation trends for 2017
UK's Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) reported (27-Jul-2018) the following aviation trends for 2017:
- Passenger numbers up more than 6% year-on-year;
- 265 million passengers handled across UK airports, with indications 2018 will follow a similar trend;
- Flights increased by 37,000;
- Load factor: 82% with an average of 143 passengers on each service;
- Spanish destinations increased 9%, accounting for nearly a quarter of growth;
- North African destinations rebounded following the easing of travel restrictions, with Tunisia reporting a 25% increase and Egypt a 10% increase;
- More than quarter of all services were delayed and there was no change to the average length of delay which remains at 15 minutes.