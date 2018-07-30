Become a CAPA Member
30-Jul-2018 11:49 AM

UK CAA reports aviation trends for 2017

UK's Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) reported (27-Jul-2018) the following aviation trends for 2017:

  • Passenger numbers up more than 6% year-on-year;
  • 265 million passengers handled across UK airports, with indications 2018 will follow a similar trend;
  • Flights increased by 37,000;
  • Load factor: 82% with an average of 143 passengers on each service;
  • Spanish destinations increased 9%, accounting for nearly a quarter of growth;
  • North African destinations rebounded following the easing of travel restrictions, with Tunisia reporting a 25% increase and Egypt a 10% increase;
  • More than quarter of all services were delayed and there was no change to the average length of delay which remains at 15 minutes. [more - original PR]

