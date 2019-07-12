Become a CAPA Member
12-Jul-2019 9:00 AM

UK CAA reports 3.7 million requests for assistance with disability access across airports in 2018

UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) announced (11-Jul-2019) the following from its published report on disability access across 31 airports in the UK:

  • 14 airports rated as very good;
  • 16 airports rated as good;
  • Five airports improved their ratings;
  • Four airports had their classification lowered but remain at good levels;
  • No airports classified as poor for the first time since reporting began;
  • Manchester Airport was classified as needing improvement.
  • 3.7 million requests for assistance in 2018, a rise of over 80% since 2010. [more - original PR]

