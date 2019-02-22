22-Feb-2019 10:12 AM
UK CAA releases post Brexit safety regulation information pack
UK CAA released (21-Feb-2019) the following safety regulation information ahead of the UK's exit from the EU on 29-Mar-2019.
- EU regulations applicable at the point of the exit will be retained in UK domestic legislation;
- UK regulations will remain unchanged from 29-Mar-2019 and the CAA will continue to conduct oversight;
- EASA certificates, approvals and licences will be recognised for use in the UK aviation system and on UK registered aircraft for up to two years after 29-Mar-2019;
- Services and certificates provided by CAA approved organisations should continue to be accepted on a global basis to comply with ICAO Standards and Recommended Practices;
- CAA approved organisations will issue a CAA Form 1 for new and used parts, an identical replacement of EASA Form 1;
- The CAA is re establishing its aircraft design certification capability to fulfil ICAO Annex 8 State of Design obligations;
- Implementation procedures are being established for MRO approvals;
- Pilots with UK licences wishing to fly with EU registered aircraft post Brexit would need to transfer their licence to another EASA member state, or seek a second licence;
- Engineers with UK Part 66 licences can continue to maintain UK registered aircraft, but not EU registered aircraft. [more - original PR]