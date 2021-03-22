22-Mar-2021 4:41 AM
UK CAA publishes data on coronavirus impacts
UK Civil Aviation Authority (UK CAA) published (19-Mar-2021) data illustrating the significant effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the aviation sector in 2020:
- 68.5 million passengers were handled by all operators in/out of UK in 2020, down 75% year-on-year;
- Air transport movements were down 63%;
- The UK saw 1,348,044 tonnes of freight on cargo dedicated aircraft in 2020, up 56.8%;
- National lockdowns and travel restrictions throughout winter saw holiday plans cancelled, with Dec-2020 passenger numbers falling by 87.9% from Dec-2019. [more - original PR]