29-Oct-2018 9:09 AM
UK CAA: Passengers may pay up to GBP390m p/a for allocated seating
UK's Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) published (27-Oct-2018) its initial review of how airlines allocate seats to passengers. Details include:
- Key concerns raised:
- Passengers with reduced mobility: Some may have paid to sit together with a carer when the airline would have seated them together for free;
- Families with children: Parents often highlighted concerns about being separated from their children, particularly those under 12, when guidance states they should be seated together;
- Transparency: People might not always understand the likelihood of being split up, leading them to potentially pay the optional fee even when the likelihood of being split up is low;
- CAA evidence indicates:
- Consumers were most likely to spend GBP5 to GBP30 per seat, per journey, but seats could cost up to GBP100;
- Collectively, consumers may be paying between GBP160 million to GBP390 million p/a for allocated seating;
- While some consumers may gain the certainty of knowing they will sit together once they have paid, people may be spending around GBP74 million to GBP175 million unnecessarily as they would have been seated together automatically;
- All airlines (top 10 based on passenger numbers) informed the CAA they had received complaints about allocated seating, with one sent almost 3000 complaints in 2017. [more - original PR]