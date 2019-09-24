UK CAA launches largest ever peacetime repatriation to assist Thomas Cook pax

UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) launched (23-Sep-2019) its repatriation programme for Thomas Cook Airlines passengers affected by the airline's liquidation. Details include:

Thomas Cook Group has ceased trading so all Thomas Cook services are now cancelled;

has ceased trading so all Thomas Cook services are now cancelled; Customers in the UK yet to travel must not go to the airport;

yet to travel must not go to the airport; CAA to launch biggest ever peacetime repatriation;

Customers currently overseas should check Thomas Cook's website for advice and only go to the airport once they have an alternative flight confirmed;

CAA will also have a 24 hour helpline to assist passengers.

CAA CEO Richard Moriarty commented: "News of Thomas Cook's collapse is deeply saddening for the company's employees and customers, and we appreciate that more than 150,000 people currently abroad will be anxious about how they will now return to the UK... We have launched, at very short notice, what is effectively one of the UK's largest airlines, involving a fleet of aircraft secured from around the world". [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]