UK CAA denies short notice change in policy, notes decision to cancel services is Ryanair's 'alone'

UK Civil Aviation Authority (UK CAA) group director of consumers and markets Paul Smith stated (21-Dec-2020) it is "incorrect" for Ryanair to state UK CAA changed the policy on wet leasing at short notice, as it has been UK CAA's long standing position that a UK airline with a significant presence in the UK should not rely heavily on using wet leased, foreign registered aircraft. Mr Smith noted: "The decision to cancel these flights was taken by Ryanair alone. We will continue to engage with the airline on these matter as we seek to act in the best interest of consumers". [more - original PR]