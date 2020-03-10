UK CAA confirms exit from EASA following transition period

UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) director Tim Johnson confirmed (09-Mar-2020) the UK Government and the EU intend to agree to a bilateral aviation safety agreement, as the UK will no longer participate in the EASA system after the transition period ends. Mr Johnson stated the CAA has been "been planning for this outcome since the 2016 referendum… There will be no immediate changes to aviation regulations at the end of this year, because of these preparations". [more - original PR]