UK AOA: UK airports losing GBP83m weekly

UK's Airport Operators Association (AOA) estimated (21-Oct-2020) airport members are losing GBP83 million weekly. AOA and members consistently called for a package of financial support measures including relief from business rates payments in 2020 and 2021, suspension of air passenger duty for 12 months, funding for UK Civil Aviation Authority in the 2020/2021 charging period, continuation of VAT free sales airside, assistance with police costs and a longer term package of financial support that promotes, protects and enhances global connectivity. Chief executive Karen Dee said: "Last week's commitment to testing was a welcome first step, but we need the Government to understand the brutal reality facing UK airports. These projections show that the time for deliberation has passed, and it is essential that they deliver this support and deliver it now".