UK airports record 75% of 2019 pre-pandemic pax in 2022: UK CAA

UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) reported (22-Mar-2023) UK airports handled over 224 million passengers in 2022, reaching 75% of 2019 traffic volumes. London, regional and Scottish airports recorded approximately 74% of pre-pandemic traffic during 2022. Bristol Airport reached 89% of 2019 figures, the highest among the 10 largest airports in the UK. Spain was the UK's most popular European destination in 2022, accounting for around 16% of passengers. Over 15 million passengers travelled to the US, representing 70% of 2019 trans Atlantic passenger volume. UK CAA head of consumers Anna Bowles stated: "More than three times as many people flew into and from UK airports last year compared to 2021, demonstrating a clear wish by consumers to return to travel as COVID restrictions were lifted and giving industry a well needed boost after a difficult few years... We expect to see increased resilience and continued improved performance by airlines in 2023, giving passengers the experience they expect and the confidence to continue to return to travel". [more - original PR]