UK airline leaders urge UK Govt to remove emergency testing requirements, provide financial support

Airlines UK CEO Tim Alderslade and an association of UK airline leaders penned (13-Dec-2021) a letter to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, criticising the recent imposition of international travel restrictions due to the Omicron variant of COVID-19. The association stated that "pre-departure and upon arrival testing clearly add very little value" to overall UK biosecurity, but "unnecessarily disrupt Christmas for families as well as businesses while severely damaging the UK travel industry". The association called for:

All emergency testing for fully vaccinated passengers should be removed at the formal review on 20-Dec-2021;

A package of bespoke economic support measures should be provided immediately to bridge the sector through this crisis.

The association includes Ryanair CEO Eddie Wilson, Virgin Atlantic CEO Shai Weiss and British Airways CEO Sean Doyle. [more - original PR]