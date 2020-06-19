UIA to implement 'balanced restart' for international services

Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) reported (17-Jun-2020) it will follow the policy of a "balanced restart" of its flights, following the reopening of Ukraine to international air services from 15-Jun-2020. UIA noted there is "no parity in the opening of borders" and that most countries do not permit seamless border crossing for Ukrainian citizens. In addition, many countries are imposing restrictive quarantine on arrival measures, which limits travellers to those who have work visas or other documents that provide for the right of permanent residence destination countries. As a result of this, UIA stated the sale of tickets for most international destinations will remain closed until 01-Aug-2020. UIA seeks to prevent "unjustified expectations" from passengers as well as avoiding flight cancellations due to low load factors. [more - original PR]