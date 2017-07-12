UIA president: turbulent times not yet in the past; improvement expected

Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) president and CEO Yuri Miroshnikov, speaking on CAPA TV, stated (Jun-2017) "turbulent times" experienced in Ukraine are "not yet in the past". Mr Miroshnikov said: "the decline and the reduction in the market trends... was so significant, that even now we have not yet reached the level, as a market, as a country, not yet reached the level of 2012". Mr Miroshnikov expressed hope 2017 will bring better results than 2012. [more - CAPA TV]