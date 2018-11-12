UIA phases out medium haul classic generation aircraft

Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) phased out (09-Nov-2018) its last medium haul classic generation aircraft, under a fleet renewal programme. UIA's Boeing 737-300 aircraft (UR-GBD) operated the final service on 08-Nov-2018. The carrier's fleet now includes 42 aircraft with an average age of 10.5 years. UIA decommissioned two 737-300s and one 737-500, resulting in a medium haul fleet comprising 737-800 and 737-900 aircraft. UIA also operates 767-300ER aircraft which will be phased out in 2019 to 2020. UIA communications director Evgeniya Satska said: "The next step to UIA's medium haul fleet renewal will be the arrival of three Boeing 737 MAX aircraft delivery. There start to be delivered in spring 2019". [more - original PR]