UIA confirms five year fleet and network expansion plans

Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) confirmed (24-Nov-2017) plans to expand and renew its fleet in the five years to 2022. The carrier will launch Boeing 777 operations, develop a hub at Kiev Boryspil International Airport and double the number of "connecting waves". UIA president Yuri Miroshnikov said: "Shortly, we will offer new destinations in Europe and North America. A few years later, our passengers will be provided with an opportunity to reach Singapore, Hong Kong, and other first tier cities of Asia". [more - original PR] [more - original PR - Russian]

