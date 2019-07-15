UIA CEO reports carrier is fighting growing LCC competition

Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) CEO Yuri Miroshnikov, speaking on CAPA TV, stated (Jun-2019) Ukraine is attracting LCCs and prices are falling further due to their presence and growing competition. Mr Miroshnikov said: "We're fighting the course every day and every minute, it's not easy to achieve the level of LCCs operating the hub and spoke model". Mr Miroshnikov added: "We are delivering the principle of low price network carrier". [more - CAPA TV]