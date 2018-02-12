Uganda Civil Aviation Authority outlines major construction and technology programmes

Uganda's Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA) outlined (08-Feb-2018) innovations and investment in technology to meet the demands of airlines and passengers. UCAA aims to improve efficiency and save time and costs through the following projects:
- Entebbe International Airport passenger terminal expansion to be complete by the end of 2018. The terminal has capacity for 410 arriving and 360 departing passengers per hour and throughput is expected to increase to 930 arriving and 820 departing passengers per hour. Passenger traffic is expected to reach 1.7 million in 2018. The project is funded by UCAA;
- New cargo centre with capacity of 100,000 tons is 29% complete and is expected to be ready for use in Oct-2018. The facility will feature a dedicated parking apron, landside and airside access roads, cooling facilities and ancillary business outlets. The project also includes resurfacing of runways and taxiways and strengthening and expansion of aprons. The project is supported by a USD200 million loan through the Export-Import Bank of China. On completion, the existing cargo structure will be demolished to make way for a new passenger terminal to be constructed between 2019 and 2021. Cargo volumes are forecast to increase from 59,000 tons in 2016 to 73,680 tons in 2018;
- Automation at Entebbe Airport supported by a USD9.5 million grant from the Korea International Cooperation Agency. The three year project is expected to deliver greater flight procedures efficiency, reducing approach, take off and overflight time for aircraft in the Entebbe flight information region and thereby reducing fuel use, CO2 emissions, noise and costs for operators. The project will also deliver an air traffic services message handling system for Entebbe, Soroti, Gulu, Arua, Kasese and Nakasongola. Installation, commissioning and testing is expected in early 2018;
- Automation of aeronautical information management processes at Entebbe Airport is complete, enabling automated management of flight plans, notices to airmen and electronic aeronautical information publications;
- Improvement of airspace surveillance through the introduction of new technology, including wide area multilateration and ADS-B. The programme will fully address air traffic management requirements for modern aircraft;
- Replacement of the automatic weather observation system for Entebbe and the Portbell non directional radio beacon in 2018;
- "Tremendous progress" is expected in the management of drones in Ugandan airspace, including permission for beyond line of sight use by the end of 2018;
- Participation in regional safety projects, including the East African Community, Northern Corridor, COMESA and Africa Indian Ocean will continue. [more - original PR]