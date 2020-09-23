23-Sep-2020 11:50 AM
Uganda Airlines to resume scheduled international services on 01-Oct-2020
Uganda Airlines announced (21-Sep-2020) plans to resume scheduled international services on 01-Oct-2020, following the decision by the Ugandan Government to reopen Entebbe International Airport for scheduled commercial operations. Uganda Airlines will initially operate to Dar Es Salaam, Juba, Mogadishu and Nairobi. Services to other destinations, including Bujumbura, Kilimanjaro, Mombasa and Zanzibar will be resumed "later". The airline also intends to launch operations to Harare, Johannesburg, Kinshasa and Lusaka "in the coming months". [more - original PR]