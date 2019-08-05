Uganda Airlines to commence operations on 28-Aug-2019

Uganda Airlines, via its official Facebook and Twitter accounts, announced (01/02/03-Aug-2019) plans to commence operations on 28-Aug-2019. The airline will initially operate from Entebbe three times weekly to Bujumbura, daily Dar Es Salaam, twice daily Juba, daily Kilimanjaro, four times weekly Mogadishu, three times weekly Mombasa and twice daily Nairobi services. The carrier will operate two Bombardier CRJ900 aircraft configured with 12 business class and 62 economy class seats.