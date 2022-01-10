Uganda Airlines resumes Dubai service

Uganda Airlines and Uganda's Ministry of Tourism, via their official Twitter accounts, announced (07/08-Jan-2022) the airline resumed four times weekly Entebbe-Dubai passenger service on 08-Jan-2022, after the UAE lifted its ban on direct passenger services from Uganda. The airline operates the service with A330neo equipment. As previously reported by CAPA, Uganda Airlines suspended passenger operations to Dubai on 29-Dec-2021 but continued to offer cargo services on the route.