17-Mar-2021 2:23 PM
Uganda Airlines records USD27m loss for FY2020 as revenue reaches only 11% of target
Uganda's Office of the Auditor General, in its report to Parliament for FY2020, reported (Feb-2021) the following financial details for Uganda Airlines for the year ended 30-Jun-2020:
- Revenue: USD9.98 million, which was 10.8% of the projected revenue of USD92.86 million;
- Expenses "were way beyond the planned costs and its actual revenue". Direct costs reached USD29.22 million and indirect costs totalled USD3.61 million;
- Profit after tax: Loss of UGX102.44 billion (USD27.95 million), compared to a loss of UGX15.34 billion (USD4.19 million) in FY2019;
- The airline had negative retained earnings/accumulated deficits as of the end of FY2020, which may affect its ability to meet future obligations or investments. [more - original PR]