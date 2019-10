Uganda Airlines, via its official Twitter account, announced (07-Oct-2019) the arrival of its third and fourth CRJ900 aircraft (5X-KDP and 5X-KNP) in Entebbe on 07-Oct-2019. Acting CEO Cornwell Muleya stated the new aircraft will enable the carrier to expand its network to destinations in Central and Southern Africa, including Addis Ababa, Asmara, Djibouti, Hargeisa, Kinshasa, Lusaka and Zanzibar.