Uganda Airlines, via its official Facebook and Twitter accounts, announced (27-Aug-2019) it operated its inaugural service from Entebbe to Nairobi on 27-Aug-2019. Full commercial operations will commence on 28-Aug-2019. The airline confirmed it received two CRJ900 aircraft in Apr-2019 and expects to receive another two in Oct-2019. The carrier will receive two A330neo aircraft by the end of 2020.