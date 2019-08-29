Uganda Airlines commences first commercial operations

Uganda Airlines, via its official Facebook and Twitter accounts, announced (28-Aug-2019) the launch of commercial operations on 28-Aug-2019, with services from Entebbe to Nairobi and Juba. Uganda's President Yoweri K Museveni stated: "We have been spending over USD450 million annually in foreign exchange, on travel by air. This airline will change this and facilitate tourism as well". As previously reported by CAPA, the airline intends to serve Bujumbura, Dar Es Salaam, Kilimanjaro, Mogadishu and Mombasa, in addition to Juba and Nairobi. The carrier may also launch services to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ethiopia, Ghana, Rwanda, South Africa and Zimbabwe (CNN, 27-Aug-2019).