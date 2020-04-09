UCTE calls on Canadian Govt to provide further assistance to airports amid coronavirus outbreak

Union of Canadian Transportation Employees (UCTE) announced (08-Apr-2020) it is in full support of the Canadian Airports Council's (CAC) request for government assistance and urged the federal government to provide further support to airports during the outbreak of coronavirus. As previously reported by CAPA, the CAC requested the federal government provide airports with financial relief for reduced cash flow by initiatives, rent relief for at least one year and regulatory flexibility and funding. UCTE national president Dave Clark stated: "The federal government has taken steps in the right direction with announcements about the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy programme and offering nine months of rent relief for those applicable airport authorities but it is not enough". [more - original PR]