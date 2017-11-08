New Central Polish Airport draft resolution adopted by Council of Ministers

Poland's Council of Ministers adopted (07-Nov-2017) the draft resolution for preparation to construct New Central Polish Airport. As previously reported by CAPA, the facility is expected to require investment between PLN31 billion (EUR7.3 billion) to PLN35 billon (EUR8.3 billion), with capacity to handle 45 million passengers p/a. New Central Polish Airport will takeover traffic from Warsaw Chopin Airport. Preparatory works are scheduled for completion by the end of 2019, while the airport is scheduled to open in 2027. [more - original PR - Polish]