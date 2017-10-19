UAE's GCAA unveils largest ever airspace restructuring in Middle East

UAE's General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) announced (18-Oct-2017) the UAE will implement "one of the largest airspace changes the region has ever seen" on 07-Dec-2017, signalling the completion of the UAE airspace restructuring project (UAE ARP). The Emirates' flight information region (FIR) will be completely based on performance based navigation (PBN) with a navigation specification of RNAV-1(GNSS). The airspace change is designed to increase UAE airspace capacity to meet the forecast air traffic demand for 2022, as well as increase access to all UAE airports, improve efficiency for both aviation system customers and air navigation service providers (ANSP) and reduce the environmental impact of increasing traffic through more effective ATM operations.[more - original PR]