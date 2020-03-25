25-Mar-2020 10:58 PM
UAE updates suspension of international passenger operations
Dubai International Airport, via its official Twitter account, reported (24-Mar-2020) due to coronavirus concerns all UAE international passenger operations were suspended from 24-Mar-2020 at 23:59 for a two week period. These include including inbound, outbound and transit operations and are subject to reassessment. As previously reported by CAPA, the suspension was previously scheduled to take place on 25-Mar-2020.