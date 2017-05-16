16-May-2017 5:21 PM
UAE GCAA: UAE hopes to 'achieve the top rank in the air transport sector'
UAE's General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) deputy director general Omar bin Ghaleb, speaking at the CAPA Global Airport Leaders’ Forum, stated (16-May-2017) that "by 2025, [GCAA] hopes that the UAE will achieve the top rank in the air transport sector", up from its "second place in the current index". Mr Ghaleb further stated: "We will back up our position with the most state of the art infrastructure in the world."