UAE GCAA and Searidge to cooperate in ATM artificial intelligence R&D

UAE General Civil Aviation Authority and Searidge Technologies signed (16-Oct-2018) an MoU to cooperate in ATM R&D, specifically for artificial intelligence applications for UAE aviation. Searidge CEO Moodie Cheikh said: "Searidge has been active in the United Arab Emirates for many years and are familiar with the operational needs of its aviation community... GCAA's vision and expertise, and our shared goal of bringing innovative solutions into the aviation industry, make them an ideal partner to help us explore how technologies like AI can have a dramatic, positive impact on air travel". [more - original PR]