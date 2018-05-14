UAE and US reaffirm air transport agreement

UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation welcomed (11-May-2018) recent discussions in which the UAE and US "strongly reaffirmed" the 2002 UAE-US air transport agreement and the principles of open skies. UAE's Ambassador to the US Yousef Al Otaiba said: "The UAE is very pleased that our understanding with the US preserves all of the benefits of open skies for travellers, airlines, communities and aerospace companies... All the terms and provisions of the air transport agreement including fifth freedom rights remain fully in place, with UAE and US airlines free to continue to add and adjust routes and services". The UAE raised concerns regarding "certain US policies and practices that may adversely impact competition for international air services". Emirates and Etihad Airways operate 131 services per week to 12 destinations in the US. [more - original PR]