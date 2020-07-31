Become a CAPA Member
31-Jul-2020 10:24 AM

UAE and Indonesia agree to create temporary safe travel corridor

UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation announced (30-Jul-2020) an agreement with Indonesia to create a temporary safe travel corridor to facilitate essential business, commercial, economic, diplomatic and official activities. The travel corridor is designed to accelerate economic recovery whilst containing the spread of COVID-19. Both countries committed to engage in regular consultations with stakeholders to assess the operational status of the travel corridor and to improve the effectiveness of the arrangement, as well as to expand its application for purposes such as tourism. [more - original PR]

