UAC secures EUR349m financing agreement with Novikombank

United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) and Novikombank signed (27-Jun-2019) a RUB25 billion (EUR348.6 million) financing agreement. UAC VP for economics and finance Aleksey Demidov said the agreement will support the realisation of priority aircraft manufacture programmes. Financing will be provided in a variety of forms including loans, credit lines, equipment leases and bank guarantees. UAC expects to complete a consolidation with Rostec in 2020. [more - original PR - Russian]