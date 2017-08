UAC records EUR105m net loss in 1H2017 under IFRS; revenue up 51%

United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) reported (29-Aug-2017) the following unaudited, consolidated financial highlights for UAC Group in 1H2017, in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS):

Revenue: RUB179,700 million (EUR2865.9 million), +51.3% year-on-year;

Costs: (RUB135,306 million) (EUR2157.9 million), compared to RUB96,511 million (EUR1239.4 million) in 1H2016;

Operational profit: RUB6500 million (EUR103.7 million), compared to a loss of RUB5402 million (EUR69.4 million) in 1H2016;

Net profit (loss): (RUB6599 million) (EUR105.2 million), compared to a loss of RUB7344 million (EUR94.3 million) in 1H2016;

Total assets: RUB1,018,490 million (EUR16,242.9 million);

Cash and cash equivalents: RUB171,821 million (EUR2740.2 million);

Total liabilities: RUB858,938 million (EUR13,698.3 million).

*Based on the average conversion rate at RUB1 = EUR0.015948 for 1H2017

*Based on the average conversion rate at RUB1 = EUR0.012842 for 1H2016 [more - original PR - Russian]