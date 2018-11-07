Become a CAPA Member
7-Nov-2018 9:23 AM

UAC forecasts demand for 43,600 new aircraft from 2018 to 2037

United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) issued (06-Nov-2018) the following outlook for commercial aircraft demand from 2018 to 2037:

  • Total demand for new passenger aircraft with more than 30 seats: 43,600 aircraft with value of more than USD6 trillion at 2018 catalogue prices;
    • Regional turboprops: 2200 aircraft (1% of market by value);
    • Regional jets with 30 to 110 seats: 4000 aircraft (3.1% of market by value);
    • Narrowbody aircraft with 110 seats: 29,720 aircraft (56% of market by value);
    • Widebody aircraft: 7745 (40% of market by value). [more - original PR - English/Russian]

