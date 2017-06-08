UAC estimates Russia's demand for aircraft for 20 years

Russia's Government announced (07-Jun-2017) Russia will require more than 1100 aircraft with more than 30 seats in the next 20 years, as confirmed by United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) president Yury Slyusar. Mr Slyusar said narrowbodies with more than 120 seats will remain the most popular segment, with expected demand of 710 aircraft. The demand for aircraft with 60 to 120 seats is estimated at 200 units and widebodies with 230 and more seats at 115 aircraft. Mr Slyusar said: "UAC civil products now in fact cover all segments". [more - original PR - Russian]